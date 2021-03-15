See All Podiatrists in Allentown, PA
Dr. Adam Teichman, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Adam Teichman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from DPM - California College of Podiatric Medicine in San Francisco, CA, an affiliate of the University Of California SF Medical School and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.

Dr. Teichman works at PA Foot & Ankle Associates in Allentown, PA with other offices in East Stroudsburg, PA, Lansford, PA, Easton, PA and Northampton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Pps One
    451 Chew St Ste 405, Allentown, PA 18102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 330-9740
  2. 2
    Thomas M. Rocchio Podiatry LLC
    2895 Hamilton Blvd Ste 101, Allentown, PA 18104 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 330-9740
  3. 3
    E. Stroudsburg Location
    100 Eaglesmere Cir, East Stroudsburg, PA 18301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 330-9740
  4. 4
    Lansford Location
    341 E Bertsch St, Lansford, PA 18232 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (570) 805-4777
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  5. 5
    PA Foot and Ankle Associates
    175 S 21st St, Easton, PA 18042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 330-9740
  6. 6
    Northampton Location
    602 E 21st St, Northampton, PA 18067 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 330-9740

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Laxity Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Misalignment Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Calcaneus Fracture Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Callus
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Diabetic Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Wound Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Metatarsal Fracture Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Orthotic Treatment Chevron Icon
Pediatric Ankle Fractures Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Runner's Injury Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries of the Foot Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tarsal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Toe Fractures Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound and-or Ulcer Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Berkshire Life Insurance Company of America
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Consumer Health Network
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UPMC

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (16)
    Mar 15, 2021
    Dr. Teichman went above and beyond for my plantar fasciitis. His recommended course of treatment swiftly took care of my aches and pains. Dr. Teichman is an easy professional to talk with - very down to earth, taking the time to answer all my questions!
    JK — Mar 15, 2021
    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1043203656
    • Fellow Of The American College Of Foot and Ankle Surgeons (Facfas)
    • St. Mary's Hospital In Hoboken, Nj With Training In Comprehensive Foot and Ankle Surgery and Lower Extremity Foot and Ankle Reconstruction
    • Madigan Army Medican Center and Tacoma Veterans Affairs Hospital In Tacoma, Wa
    • DPM - California College of Podiatric Medicine in San Francisco, CA, an affiliate of the University Of California SF Medical School
    • BS- Exercise Sports Science/Sports Medicine - Colorado State University
    Dr. Adam Teichman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teichman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Teichman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Teichman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Teichman has seen patients for Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teichman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. Teichman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teichman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teichman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teichman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

