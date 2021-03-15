Overview

Dr. Adam Teichman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Allentown, PA. They graduated from DPM - California College of Podiatric Medicine in San Francisco, CA, an affiliate of the University Of California SF Medical School and is affiliated with St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus.



Dr. Teichman works at PA Foot & Ankle Associates in Allentown, PA with other offices in East Stroudsburg, PA, Lansford, PA, Easton, PA and Northampton, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.