Dr. Adam Szerencsy, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szerencsy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Szerencsy, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Szerencsy, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Pathology. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn and NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.
Dr. Szerencsy works at
Locations
-
1
Frank A. Tomao MD John S. Marino MD Brian T. Mcnelis MD PC2001 Marcus Ave Ste S265, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (212) 263-8313
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- NYU Langone Hospital - Brooklyn
- NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szerencsy?
About Dr. Adam Szerencsy, DO
- Family Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083614275
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
- Clinical Pathology and Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szerencsy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szerencsy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szerencsy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szerencsy works at
Dr. Szerencsy speaks Spanish.
Dr. Szerencsy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szerencsy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szerencsy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szerencsy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.