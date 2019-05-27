Dr. Adam Summers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Summers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Summers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Summers works at
Locations
-
1
Maryland Plastic Surgery Associates LLC7704 Quarterfield Rd Ste E, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Directions (410) 553-9444
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone very kind and friendly! Customer service ??
About Dr. Adam Summers, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1275584591
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Dr. Summers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Summers works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.
