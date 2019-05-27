See All Plastic Surgeons in Glen Burnie, MD
Dr. Adam Summers, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Adam Summers, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Adam Summers, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Glen Burnie, MD. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.

Dr. Summers works at Maryland Plastic Surgery in Glen Burnie, MD. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Timothy Johnson, MD
Dr. Timothy Johnson, MD
4 (3)
View Profile
Dr. John Potochny, MD
Dr. John Potochny, MD
8 (14)
View Profile
Dr. Timothy Greco, MD
Dr. Timothy Greco, MD
10 (217)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Maryland Plastic Surgery Associates LLC
    7704 Quarterfield Rd Ste E, Glen Burnie, MD 21061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 553-9444

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 22 ratings
Patient Ratings (22)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Summers?

May 27, 2019
Everyone very kind and friendly! Customer service ??
— May 27, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Adam Summers, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adam Summers, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Summers to family and friends

Dr. Summers' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Summers

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adam Summers, MD.

About Dr. Adam Summers, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 30 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1275584591
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Adam Summers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Summers has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Summers works at Maryland Plastic Surgery in Glen Burnie, MD. View the full address on Dr. Summers’s profile.

22 patients have reviewed Dr. Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Summers.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Summers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Summers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Adam Summers, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.