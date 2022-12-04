See All General Surgeons in Upland, CA
Overview

Dr. Adam Sugihara, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Upland, CA. They graduated from University of Chicago Pritzer School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chino Valley Medical Center, Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center and San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Dr. Sugihara works at Dr Adam Q Sugihara, Upland, CA in Upland, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Umbilical Hernia and Appendicitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Nabil Koudsi MD Inc.
    811 E 11th St Ste 207, Upland, CA 91786 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 870-3033

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chino Valley Medical Center
  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • San Antonio Regional Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Inland Empire Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (70)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 04, 2022
    October 23, 2022, I went into San Antonio Hospital Emergency room in Upland. After 4 hours it was determined that I needed emergency surgery my Gallbladder was in an extreme and dangerous condition and needed to be removed with a matter of urgency. At some point, Dr. Sugihara came to visit me; he informed me that I was in trouble and that he would be my surgeon. He was plain spoken and to the point and that was so refreshing to me. I felt instantly that this man was honest and very sure about my condition and what he was going to do for me and how my life would be better for putting my trust in him. The surgery that he performed on me, usually takes about 45 minutes. Wouldn't you know that he worked tirelessly on me for about 2.5 hours. He was exhausted after that. Post-surgery, Dr. Sugihara went to visit me, he explained to me that prior to surgery I was in bad shape, my Gallbladder was one step away from the worst condition you could have in a situation like mine.
    Manuel Ramos Sr. — Dec 04, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Sugihara, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1316172836
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • SUNY Upstate Medical University
    Internship
    • SUNY Upstate Medical University
    Medical Education
    • University of Chicago Pritzer School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Amherst College
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Sugihara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sugihara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sugihara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sugihara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sugihara works at Dr Adam Q Sugihara, Upland, CA in Upland, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sugihara’s profile.

    Dr. Sugihara has seen patients for Umbilical Hernia and Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sugihara on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Sugihara. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sugihara.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sugihara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sugihara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

