Dr. Adam Strunk, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Strunk, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Pueblo, CO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parkview Medical Center.
Locations
Pueblo Cardiology Associates3670 Parker Blvd Ste 101, Pueblo, CO 81008 Directions (719) 564-1544
Hospital Affiliations
- Parkview Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Strunk is a great Doctor. I was so lucky to have him operate on me. He tells it like it is, but he also cares. I like him and look forward to seeing him for years to come !!
About Dr. Adam Strunk, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts Medical Center
- University of Colorado Health Science Center
- University of Colorado Hospital
- University Of California, San Diego, School Of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
Dr. Strunk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strunk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strunk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strunk has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Strunk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Strunk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strunk.
