Dr. Adam Strickland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strickland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Strickland, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Strickland, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES|East Carolina University School Of Allied Health Sciences and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Strickland works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Elizabeth (Surgery)125 Queens Rd Ste 250, Charlotte, NC 28204 Directions (704) 908-2445
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strickland?
Dr Adam Strickland is a very confident, knowledgeable, skilled, compassionate dr who I am so very thankful for. He has such a wonderful bedside manner. I trusted him to remove a huge mass from my knee area due to a vascular condition I was born with. He also had to do other things around the area involving the veins. Knowing the area would need plastic surgery, he reached out to the best orthopedic/plastic surgeon to help. He did an amazing job and was very cautious in removing mass. I would highly, most definitely recommend this excellent dr. because he went above and beyond in helping me.
About Dr. Adam Strickland, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851657324
Education & Certifications
- EAST CAROLINA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF ALLIED HEALTH SCIENCES|East Carolina University School Of Allied Health Sciences
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strickland has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strickland accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strickland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strickland works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Strickland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strickland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strickland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strickland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.