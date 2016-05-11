Overview

Dr. Adam Streit, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fenton, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Streit works at St. Francis Building at SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton in Fenton, MO with other offices in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Fracture and Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

