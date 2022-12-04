Dr. Adam Stracher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stracher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Stracher, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Stracher, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital.
Weill Cornell Medicine Primary Care - East Side215 E 85TH ST, New York, NY 10028 Directions
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Stracher?
I recently saw Adam R. Stracher MD. for Blood Work and for my Prevnor 20 Vaccine. Dr. Adam Stracher is an excellent Physician. He listens and answers all my questions. His staff is also excellent. It is always easy to contact Dr. Stracher. Dr. Stracher makes sure that I am updated on all ny Vaccines. It is a pleasure to see Dr. Adam Stracher as my Primary Care Physician. I have been a patient of Dr. Adam Stracher for over 20 years. Several years ago I was hospitalized at Weill Cornell and Dr. Stracher came to visit me. I feel privileged to have Adam R. Stracher as my Physian.
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1700806320
- New York Hospital Cornell University Mc
- New York Hospital Cornell University Mc
- New York Hosp-Cornell U MC
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
Dr. Stracher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stracher accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stracher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stracher speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Stracher. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stracher.
