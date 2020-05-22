See All Psychiatrists in Mount Laurel, NJ
Dr. Adam Stivala, MD

Psychiatry
3 (4)
Overview

Dr. Adam Stivala, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Mount Laurel, NJ. 

Dr. Stivala works at Champaign Dental Group in Mount Laurel, NJ with other offices in Waianae, HI and Elizabeth, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Cooper University Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Champaign Dental Group
    1120 Route 73 Ste 300, Mount Laurel, NJ 08054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 797-4772
  2. 2
    Waianae Coast Cmprhnsv Hlth Ctr
    86-260 Farrington Hwy, Waianae, HI 96792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 697-3300
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Trinitas Regional Medical Center - New Point Campus
    655 E Jersey St, Elizabeth, NJ 07206 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 994-7325

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
May 22, 2020
Dr. Stivala is the best! He takes the time to listen and really cares about his patients. I would highly recommend him to anyone.
Michael Scarn — May 22, 2020
About Dr. Adam Stivala, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1467738617
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions

