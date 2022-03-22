See All Dermatologists in Hot Springs National Park, AR
Dr. Adam Stibich, MD

Dermatology
3 (20)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Stibich, MD is a Dermatologist in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They specialize in Dermatology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs.

Dr. Stibich works at The Dermatology Clinic Of Arkansas in Hot Springs National Park, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Clinic
    3633 Central Ave Ste N, Hot Springs National Park, AR 71913 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 623-6100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin
Ringworm
Dermatitis
Itchy Skin
Ringworm
Dermatitis

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mohs Defect Reconstruction Surgery Chevron Icon
Mohs Surgery Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    About Dr. Adam Stibich, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1093715047
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Stibich, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stibich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stibich has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stibich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stibich works at The Dermatology Clinic Of Arkansas in Hot Springs National Park, AR. View the full address on Dr. Stibich’s profile.

    Dr. Stibich has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Ringworm and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stibich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stibich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stibich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stibich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stibich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

