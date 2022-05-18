See All Plastic Surgeons in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Adam Stein, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (127)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Stein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.

Dr. Stein works at Stein Plastic Surgery in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1
    Stein Plastic Surgery
    4301 Lake Boone Trl Ste 309, Raleigh, NC 27607 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 261-7099
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Wakemed Cary Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Aging
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Skin Aging

Treatment frequency



Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
    • We do not accept health insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 127 ratings
    Patient Ratings (127)
    5 Star
    (120)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 18, 2022
    An excellent experience! Dr Stein excels as a facial plastic surgeon and quite frankly, an artist. I had an endoscopic forehead lift, lower bleph and lower face lift and decided to do all three at one time. I'm at 6 weeks post-op now and can see the positive results in my neck: no more sagging turkey neck. Dr. Stein minimized the dark circles under my eyes that I've always had and took away the jowls and sagging areas on my jawline and even on my upper lids. I look refeshed but still like me. The recovery is challenging, but if you give yourself 4 to 5 weeks, you'll begin to see the results. I am glad I did all three at once to get it all over with at one time. Follow your instructions and you'll be fine. The care and compassion Dr. Stein and his staff show is unparalleled and I give me highest recommendation to all of them.
    Isabelle Murphy — May 18, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Stein, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Education & Certifications

    • Devinder S Mangat
    • University Of California-Residency In Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery
    • U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    • University of Pennsylvania
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stein works at Stein Plastic Surgery in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Stein’s profile.

    127 patients have reviewed Dr. Stein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

