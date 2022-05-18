Dr. Adam Stein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Stein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Wakemed Cary Hospital.
Stein Plastic Surgery4301 Lake Boone Trl Ste 309, Raleigh, NC 27607 Directions (919) 261-7099Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Wakemed Cary Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- We do not accept health insurance
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent experience! Dr Stein excels as a facial plastic surgeon and quite frankly, an artist. I had an endoscopic forehead lift, lower bleph and lower face lift and decided to do all three at one time. I'm at 6 weeks post-op now and can see the positive results in my neck: no more sagging turkey neck. Dr. Stein minimized the dark circles under my eyes that I've always had and took away the jowls and sagging areas on my jawline and even on my upper lids. I look refeshed but still like me. The recovery is challenging, but if you give yourself 4 to 5 weeks, you'll begin to see the results. I am glad I did all three at once to get it all over with at one time. Follow your instructions and you'll be fine. The care and compassion Dr. Stein and his staff show is unparalleled and I give me highest recommendation to all of them.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1134260854
Education & Certifications
- Devinder S Mangat
- University Of California-Residency In Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery
- U C S D Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
