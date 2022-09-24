Dr. Adam Stage, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stage is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Stage, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Stage, MD is an Urology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Pierremont Health Center and Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health.
Locations
WK Advanced Urology - Pierremont8001 Youree Dr Ste 850, Shreveport, LA 71115 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
U.T. Health East Texas Urology1701 S Palestine St, Athens, TX 75751 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Pierremont Health Center
- Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stage?
Dr. Stage was called to Bossier WK on a weekend to take out a small stone and insert a stent around a larger stone. He will turn the stone to dust soon. No pain so far and he is a thoroughly pleasant doctor.
About Dr. Adam Stage, MD
- Urology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1780651489
Education & Certifications
- UT Health Science Center Houston
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Millsaps College, Jackson, Ms
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stage has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stage using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stage has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stage has seen patients for Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stage on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Stage. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stage.
