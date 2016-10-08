Overview

Dr. Adam Spitz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from New York State U, College of Medicine - Downstate and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Spitz works at Novant Health Endocrinology - Midtown in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Hypothyroidism and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.