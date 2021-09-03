Dr. Adam Spiess, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiess is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Spiess, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Spiess, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Westerville, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Toledo College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East, Mount Carmel St. Ann's and Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Spiess works at
Locations
Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians477 Cooper Rd Ste 480, Westerville, OH 43081 Directions (614) 273-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Carmel East
- Mount Carmel St. Ann's
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accountable Health Plans of America
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Spiess for at least eighteen or more years. I have always found him to be thorough and knowledgeable. Today I saw him for an ear problem with a buildup of wax. As always he explains to you what he sees before he continues with treatment. As a patient I appreciate him letting me know in advance what the problem is before proceeding forward with treatment. — This doctor also has a pleasant personality which helps to make you feel relax about your treatment.
About Dr. Adam Spiess, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med University Sc College Of Med
- University Of Toledo College Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology
