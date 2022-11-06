Overview

Dr. Adam Worthalter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Worthalter works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.