Dr. Adam Worthalter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Worthalter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Worthalter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Worthalter, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Worthalter works at
Locations
-
1
Robert H Lurie Cancer Center675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (866) 587-4322
-
2
The Neurological Institute710 W 168th St Fl 4, New York, NY 10032 Directions (212) 305-8280
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Worthalter?
Great team
About Dr. Adam Worthalter, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, Dutch and Spanish
- 1023261138
Education & Certifications
- Universidad Nacional Autonoma de Mexico
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Worthalter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Worthalter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Worthalter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Worthalter works at
Dr. Worthalter has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Worthalter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Worthalter speaks Dutch and Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Worthalter. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Worthalter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Worthalter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Worthalter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.