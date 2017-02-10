Dr. Adam Snider, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snider is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Snider, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Snider, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Nathan Littauer Hospital, Saint Peter's Hospital, Saratoga Hospital and St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam.
Locations
-
1
Cardiology Associates of Schenectady PC2546 Balltown Rd Ste 300, Schenectady, NY 12309 Directions (518) 377-8184
-
2
Cardiology Associates Schnctdy425 Guy Park Ave Ste 202, Amsterdam, NY 12010 Directions (518) 842-7088
Hospital Affiliations
- Nathan Littauer Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
- Saratoga Hospital
- St. Mary’s Healthcare - Amsterdam
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
After 2 heart attacks and a serious life treating situation, Dr Snider has taken great care of me. Now I play golf 5 days a week, spend a most of the fall hunting. Also work out at the Y 3-4 days a week, not bad for a 79 year old
About Dr. Adam Snider, DO
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1316955123
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- North Shore U Hosp/Meml Sloan Kettering
- New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snider has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snider accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snider has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snider has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hyperlipidemia and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snider on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Snider speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Snider. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snider.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snider, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snider appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.