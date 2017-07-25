Overview

Dr. Adam Smith, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kennewick, WA. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trios Women's and Children's Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at KENNEWICK PUBLIC HOSPITAL DISTRICT in Kennewick, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC and C-Section along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.