Dr. Adam Smith, MD is a Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery Specialist in Littleton, CO. They specialize in Minimally Invasive Neurological Spine Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with Lutheran Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Neurosurgery One in Littleton, CO with other offices in Wheat Ridge, CO and Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.