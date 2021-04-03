Overview

Dr. Adam Smith, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Allen, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Allen.



Dr. Smith works at Brookwood Family Practice & Pediatrics in Allen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.