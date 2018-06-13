Dr. Adam Smith, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Smith, DO
Overview
Dr. Adam Smith, DO is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club.
Locations
Ultimate Bariatrics2501 Parkview Dr Ste 560, Fort Worth, TX 76102 Directions (817) 850-1100
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Medical Center At Trophy Club
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
When i came in for surgery he was very nice along with his team. After they were very thourow and helped me through the process of getting back to my normal life.
About Dr. Adam Smith, DO
- Bariatric Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033109608
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern
- Osteo Med Center Of Tx Unthsc/Tco
- Tulsa Regional Medical Center
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of Oklahoma
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Smith speaks Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.