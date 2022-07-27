Dr. Slansky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Slansky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Slansky, MD is a Clinical Neurophysiologist in Maitland, FL. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Slansky works at
Locations
1
Neurology Associates PA301 N Maitland Ave, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 647-5996
2
Thomas B. Blake III MD PA331 N Maitland Ave Ste A2, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (407) 647-5996
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Worked with me. Scheduled testing that I will have done this next week. Anxious to get fixed.
About Dr. Adam Slansky, MD
- Clinical Neurophysiology
- English
- 1285876169
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Neurology and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Slansky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Slansky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Slansky works at
Dr. Slansky has seen patients for Peripheral Nerve Disorders, Gait Abnormality and Stroke, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Slansky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Slansky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Slansky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Slansky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Slansky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.