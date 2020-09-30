Dr. Sky has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Sky, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Sky, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.
Dr. Sky works at
Locations
1
Sky LLC1201 Bellevue Ave, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 647-4488Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
- 2 11477 Olde Cabin Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 569-1717
3
Ssm Health St. Mary's Hospital - St. Louis6420 Clayton Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Directions (314) 768-8000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sky is great. His specialty is Geriatric Psychiatry. He is very knowledgeable and personable. Of the Psychiatry providers I've seen over the years I believe he is the best.
About Dr. Adam Sky, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1346388667
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / KANSAS CITY CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Dr. Sky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sky works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Sky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.