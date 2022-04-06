Dr. Adam Skolnick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Skolnick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Skolnick, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Skolnick, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
Nyu Langone Medical Center550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-2674
Midtown Community Physicians' Practice PC355 W 52nd St Fl 7, New York, NY 10019 Directions (212) 598-6697
Nyu Vascular Surgery Associates530 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-2674Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday7:00am - 7:00pmSunday7:00am - 7:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
He s kind, thoughtful, and explains everything clearly.
About Dr. Adam Skolnick, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- 1851596266
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
