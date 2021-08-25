See All Plastic Surgeons in Poughkeepsie, NY
Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Dr. Adam Silverman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They completed their fellowship with University Of Illinois At Chicago-Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery

Dr. Silverman works at New Beginnings in Poughkeepsie, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Plastic & Reconstructive Sugery
    243 North Rd Ste 203, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 454-6392
  2. 2
    New Beginnings Surgery PC
    4 LIBERTY ST, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (845) 454-6392
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  Vassar Brothers Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Ptosis
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia
Breast Ptosis
Localized Fat Deposits
Gynecomastia

Treatment frequency



Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip and Palate Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Congenital Deformity Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Craniofacial Disorders Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dog Bite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dog Bite
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Laceration Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Lipodystrophy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 25, 2021
    Back in October 2020 I went in for my Breast Reduction. I wanted a reduction because of severe back pain and head aches. Back pain went away instantly after surgery. Healing was exactly what he said, for me was a week and I was back at work. But it wasn't until summertime that I noticed how happy I truly was when I felt comfortable in my bathing suit! I have been waiting 35 years to feel this confident! My experience was exceptional. There was not one doubt in my mind I was at the right place to have the right doctor do my surgery. Dr. Silverman was very confident which me feel so comfortable. Not one bit of anxiety on the day of surgery (I was more excited then anything) Best experience ever! I was in a regular bra 3/4 days post op. And literally minimal pain. Yay!! I highly recommend Dr. Silverman!!!
    VB Grateful Reduction Patient ?? — Aug 25, 2021
    About Dr. Adam Silverman, MD

    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    English
    1598963852
    Education & Certifications

    University Of Illinois At Chicago-Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Monmouth Medical Center
    General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silverman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silverman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silverman works at New Beginnings in Poughkeepsie, NY. View the full address on Dr. Silverman’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Silverman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silverman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silverman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silverman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.