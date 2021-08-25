Dr. Adam Silverman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silverman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Silverman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Adam Silverman, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They completed their fellowship with University Of Illinois At Chicago-Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Plastic & Reconstructive Sugery243 North Rd Ste 203, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 454-6392
New Beginnings Surgery PC4 LIBERTY ST, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 454-6392Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MVP Health Care
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Back in October 2020 I went in for my Breast Reduction. I wanted a reduction because of severe back pain and head aches. Back pain went away instantly after surgery. Healing was exactly what he said, for me was a week and I was back at work. But it wasn’t until summertime that I noticed how happy I truly was when I felt comfortable in my bathing suit! I have been waiting 35 years to feel this confident! My experience was exceptional. There was not one doubt in my mind I was at the right place to have the right doctor do my surgery. Dr. Silverman was very confident which me feel so comfortable. Not one bit of anxiety on the day of surgery (I was more excited then anything) Best experience ever! I was in a regular bra 3/4 days post op. And literally minimal pain. Yay!! I highly recommend Dr. Silverman!!!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- University Of Illinois At Chicago-Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- Monmouth Medical Center
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
