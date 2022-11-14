Dr. Silk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Silk, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Silk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
Locations
- 1 1330 Beacon St Ste 256, Brookline, MA 02446 Directions (617) 734-5957
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Awesome doctor. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Adam Silk, MD
- Psychiatry
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Silk accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Silk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silk.
