Dr. Adam Silk, MD

Psychiatry
5 (4)
Call for new patient details
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Silk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brookline, MA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1330 Beacon St Ste 256, Brookline, MA 02446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 734-5957

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 14, 2022
    Awesome doctor. Highly recommend!
    — Nov 14, 2022
    About Dr. Adam Silk, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497720577
    Education & Certifications

    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Silk has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silk accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Silk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Silk. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

