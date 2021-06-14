Dr. Adam Shrewsberry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shrewsberry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Shrewsberry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Shrewsberry, MD is an Urology Specialist in Oak Ridge, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Blount Memorial Hospital, Cumberland Medical Center, Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge and Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center.
Dr. Shrewsberry works at
Locations
-
1
Tennessee Urology Associates800 Oak Ridge Tpke Ste A101, Oak Ridge, TN 37830 Directions (865) 483-1093
Hospital Affiliations
- Blount Memorial Hospital
- Cumberland Medical Center
- Methodist Medical Center Of Oak Ridge
- Tennova Healthcare North Knoxville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shrewsberry?
Excellent.
About Dr. Adam Shrewsberry, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1295977783
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shrewsberry has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shrewsberry accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shrewsberry has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shrewsberry works at
Dr. Shrewsberry has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shrewsberry on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shrewsberry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shrewsberry.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shrewsberry, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shrewsberry appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.