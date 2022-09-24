Dr. Short has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Short, MD
Dr. Adam Short, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 4 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY.
Knoxville Orthopedic Clinic1422 Old Weisgarber Rd, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 558-4400
Parkwest Medical Center9352 Park West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37923 Directions (865) 546-2663
Knoxville Orthopaedic Surgery Center256 Fort Sanders West Blvd, Knoxville, TN 37922 Directions (865) 244-4580
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Met Dr Short on March 8, 2022, the morning of the day he did surgery on my left heel. He had seen the x-rays of my heel and was confident in his ability to do the surgery. When I told him my feet were numb when I fell, he told me we’d find the reason why and sent me for tests to determine that. He’s very personable, listens to your concerns, explained the length of my recovery (spot on), and he and his nurse Haley have always been helpful. He wants to give his patients treatment and information for you to recover. I would definitely recommend Dr Adam Short.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 4 years of experience
- English
- 1538505979
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
