Dr. Adam Shestack, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Shestack works at
Florida Pain Management Institute4675 Linton Blvd Ste 200, Delray Beach, FL 33445 Directions (561) 331-5050Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
He is a great and caring doctor. Pleasant personality too.
- Anesthesiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Dr. Shestack has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shestack accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shestack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Shestack. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shestack.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shestack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shestack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.