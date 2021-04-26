Dr. Adam Sherman, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Sherman, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Sherman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Sherman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Adam Sherman, DO532 N Ventura Rd, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 487-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sherman?
He always returns calls personally which is rare now says. He keeps engaged eye to eye contact and always addresses concerns professionally.
About Dr. Adam Sherman, DO
- Family Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457486060
Education & Certifications
- San Joaquin Gen Hospital
- Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sherman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sherman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sherman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sherman works at
Dr. Sherman speaks Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.