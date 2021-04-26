Overview

Dr. Adam Sherman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Western Univ Of Health Sciences/College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of The Pacific, Western University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Sherman works at Adam Sherman, DO in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.