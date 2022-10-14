Overview

Dr. Adam Shar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Shar works at UT Health East Texas Physicians in Tyler, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.