Dr. Adam Shar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Shar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Shar, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with UT Health Tyler.
Dr. Shar works at
Locations
-
1
UT Health East Texas Physicians700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 600, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 596-3844Monday7:45am - 5:00pmTuesday7:45am - 5:00pmWednesday7:45am - 5:00pmThursday7:45am - 5:00pmFriday7:45am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Coastal Comp Health Network (CCHN)
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CorVel
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PHCS
- Priority Health
- RockPort Health Care
- Superior HealthPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shar?
Let's face it...rarely does enjoy visiting a doctor. Well, this is one of those "rare" instances. Doctor Shar was punctual. Yup, no waiting time. He diagnosed my situation and gave me alternatives to address the problem. He explained things in layman's language, not confusing medical jargon. I have no reservations to recommend him for anyone needing his medical specialty. Guess what? I get to see him again in a month and actually look forward to it!
About Dr. Adam Shar, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1912291006
Education & Certifications
- University of Massachusetts / Worcester Campus
- Baylor Scott & White Memorial Hospital/Texas A&M Hsc
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- University Of Texas At Dallas
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shar has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shar works at
Dr. Shar has seen patients for Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) , Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Shar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.