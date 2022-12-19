See All Podiatrists in Mooresville, NC
Dr. G Shapiro, DPM

Podiatry
5 (191)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. G Shapiro, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mooresville, NC. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lake Norman Regional Medical Center and Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center.

Dr. Shapiro works at Foot and Ankle Associates PLLC in Mooresville, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC and Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Foot & Ankle Associates
    143 Joe Knox Ave Ste 100, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 662-3660
  2. 2
    Foot & Ankle Associates
    15419 Hodges Cir Ste 200, Huntersville, NC 28078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 892-5575
  3. 3
    University Foot & Ankle
    3220 Prosperity Church Rd Ste 101, Charlotte, NC 28269 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 971-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lake Norman Regional Medical Center
  • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipedema
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Diabetic Limb Salvage Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 191 ratings
    Patient Ratings (191)
    5 Star
    (180)
    4 Star
    (6)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Dec 19, 2022
    I am receiving great foot care from the staff and the Dr Shapiro
    Daryl — Dec 19, 2022
    Photo: Dr. G Shapiro, DPM
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Shapiro to family and friends

    Dr. Shapiro's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Shapiro

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    About Dr. G Shapiro, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1215923503
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Washington Hospital Center/Georgetown University Hospital
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Medical Education
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. G Shapiro, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapiro is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shapiro has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shapiro has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapiro on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    191 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapiro. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapiro.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapiro, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapiro appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

