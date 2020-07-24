See All Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologists in Plano, TX
Dr. Adam Shapira, MD

Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
5 (13)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Shapira, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.

Dr. Shapira works at Texas Urology Specialists in Plano, TX with other offices in Decatur, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Heart Care
    4708 Alliance Blvd Ste 650, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 326-2636
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Advanced Heart Care PA
    2401 S FM 51 Ste 200, Decatur, TX 76234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (940) 627-0044
  3. 3
    Advanced Heart Care
    4716 DEXTER DR, Plano, TX 75093 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 326-2636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
  • Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs
  • The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Abnormal Heart Beat Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
Arrhythmogenic Right Ventricular Dysplasia (ARVD) Chevron Icon
Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Brugada Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypertrophic Obstructive Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Atrial Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Accountable Health Plans of America
    • Admar
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Benefit Management
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Community Care Network
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Adam Shapira, MD

    Specialties
    • Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1942472386
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Loyola University Medical Center
    Internship
    • Ut Southwestern University Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton University
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Shapira, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapira is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shapira has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shapira has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shapira has seen patients for Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Atrial Flutter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shapira on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapira. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapira.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shapira, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shapira appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

