Overview

Dr. Adam Shapira, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano, Christus Mother Frances Hospital Sulphur Springs and The Heart Hospital Baylor Plano.



Dr. Shapira works at Texas Urology Specialists in Plano, TX with other offices in Decatur, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Ventricular Tachycardia (VT), Cardiomyopathy, Dilated and Atrial Flutter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.