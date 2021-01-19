Overview

Dr. Adam Sewell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith, Baptist Health - Van Buren and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.



Dr. Sewell works at Arkansas Pain in Fort Smith, AR with other offices in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.