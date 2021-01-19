Dr. Adam Sewell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Sewell, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Sewell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith, Baptist Health - Van Buren and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.
Dr. Sewell works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Center4600 Towson Ave Ste 101W2, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 353-2904
-
2
Premier Regenerative Health1735 Keller Springs Rd Ste 101, Carrollton, TX 75006 Directions (305) 613-2194Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
- Baptist Health - Van Buren
- Mercy Hospital Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sewell?
Overall good experience. Cleanliness, fast service, very nice, but I’d say it’s worth it. Dr. Sewell is really down to earth and friendly. Side note: they have iPads to help which I can appreciate. They also have water and coffee while you wait isn’t bad either.
About Dr. Adam Sewell, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538491360
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami
- Jackson Mem Hosp
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- University of Florida
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sewell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sewell accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sewell works at
Dr. Sewell speaks Spanish.
181 patients have reviewed Dr. Sewell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sewell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.