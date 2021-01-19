See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Fort Smith, AR
Dr. Adam Sewell, MD

Pain Medicine
4.5 (181)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Sewell, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith, Baptist Health - Van Buren and Mercy Hospital Fort Smith.

Dr. Sewell works at Arkansas Pain in Fort Smith, AR with other offices in Carrollton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Phoenix Center
    4600 Towson Ave Ste 101W2, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (479) 353-2904
    Premier Regenerative Health
    1735 Keller Springs Rd Ste 101, Carrollton, TX 75006 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 613-2194
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health - Fort Smith
  • Baptist Health - Van Buren
  • Mercy Hospital Fort Smith

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anesthesia Complications
Back Pain
Baclofen Pump Therapy
Anesthesia Complications
Back Pain
Baclofen Pump Therapy

Anesthesia Complications Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baclofen Pump Therapy Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Dorsal Column Stimulation Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Hereditary Spastic Paraplegia Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Diseases Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain, Intractable Chevron Icon
Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 181 ratings
    Patient Ratings (181)
    5 Star
    (150)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (25)
    Jan 19, 2021
    Overall good experience. Cleanliness, fast service, very nice, but I’d say it’s worth it. Dr. Sewell is really down to earth and friendly. Side note: they have iPads to help which I can appreciate. They also have water and coffee while you wait isn’t bad either.
    — Jan 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adam Sewell, MD
    About Dr. Adam Sewell, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 21 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1538491360
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    • University of Miami
    • Jackson Mem Hosp
    • Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
    • University of Florida
    • Anesthesiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Sewell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sewell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sewell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sewell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    181 patients have reviewed Dr. Sewell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sewell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sewell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sewell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

