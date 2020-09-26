Dr. Adam Schiff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schiff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Schiff, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Schiff, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.
Locations
Loyola Center for Health at Maywood2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 216-3834Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Loyola Center For Health at Burr Ridge6800 N Frontage Rd Fl 2, Burr Ridge, IL 60527 Directions (888) 584-7888
Regional Medical Group at Marianjoy Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation701 W North Ave, Melrose Park, IL 60160 Directions (708) 681-3200
Hospital Affiliations
- Gottlieb Memorial Hospital
- Loyola University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Schiff is engaged with the human being and genuine care is evident. He is a professional that is easy to communicate with on surgical process and post surgical as well.
About Dr. Adam Schiff, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Loyola University-Stritch School of Medicine, Maywood
- Rush Medical College
- BRANDEIS UNIVERSITY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
