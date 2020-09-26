Overview

Dr. Adam Schiff, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Rush Medical College and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Schiff works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Burr Ridge, IL and Melrose Park, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Foot Fracture and Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.