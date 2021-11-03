See All Ophthalmologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Adam Scheiner, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (41)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Adam Scheiner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Scheiner works at Tampa Eye Clinic in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Canthoplasty and Canthopexy, Blepharoplasty and Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Tampa Eye Clinic
    Tampa Eye Clinic
3000 W DR MARTIN LUTHER KING JR BLVD, Tampa, FL 33607
(813) 874-1100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Canthoplasty and Canthopexy
Blepharoplasty
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Canthoplasty and Canthopexy Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Spasm Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Decompression and Orbitotomy Chevron Icon
Repair of Entropion or Ectropion Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Nov 03, 2021
    Highly recommend Dr Scheiner!! I did all my research which was easy being in the field of Ophthalmology myself. Dr Scheiner did my eyelid surgery and a full face laser! I felt the experience was flawless, because he educated me during my consultation! His office staff was kind and courteous, I could not have been happier! Thank you Dr Scheiner for giving me a better version of myself! 10 stars this is one HAPPY PATIENT!! You can not go wrong with Dr Scheiner!!!!!
    About Dr. Adam Scheiner, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1396737201
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
