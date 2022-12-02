Overview

Dr. Adam Schaaf, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in North Charleston, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Med and Public Health Columbus Oh and is affiliated with Trident Health System - Summerville Medical Center and Trident Medical Center.



Dr. Schaaf works at Lowcountry Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine in North Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.