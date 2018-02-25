See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Adam Sassoon, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (5)
Call for new patient details
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Adam Sassoon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center and UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center.

Dr. Sassoon works at Orthopaedic Center - Santa Monica in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Avascular Necrosis and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Renee Meyer Luskin Children's Clinic
    1250 16th St Ste 2100, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 319-1234

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain
Avascular Necrosis
Osteoarthritis
Joint Pain
Avascular Necrosis
Osteoarthritis

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Total Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Unicompartmental Hip Surgery Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Partial Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Femur or Knee Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 25, 2018
    I think Dr. Sassoon is great. He is very direct, looked me right in the eye (which means a lot to me because it means he's listening) and explained everything that he would be doing clearly and honestly. He answered my questions, was kind and understanding and didn't act like he was in a hurry and had somewhere else to be. When I was in the hospital for a week, he said he would come see me everyday and he did! He is a wonderful human being and I'm glad that he's my surgeon. Recommend him? YES.
    Robin W. in seattle, wa — Feb 25, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Adam Sassoon, MD
    About Dr. Adam Sassoon, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1750580882
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sassoon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sassoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sassoon works at Orthopaedic Center - Santa Monica in Santa Monica, CA. View the full address on Dr. Sassoon’s profile.

    Dr. Sassoon has seen patients for Joint Pain, Avascular Necrosis and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sassoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Sassoon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sassoon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sassoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sassoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.