Dr. Adam Sang, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Sang, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Sang works at
Locations
SurgONE PC Colon and Rectal Surgery1601 E 19th Ave Ste 6300, Denver, CO 80218 Directions (303) 963-0524
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Ratings & Reviews
The first appointment I had with Dr. Sang was the most satisfying medical appt I have ever had. I felt heard and understood. He explained the procedure and risks. He had read my form and was prepared with my history. I came back confident and went through with the surgery. Everything he told me to expect was spot on. Dr. Sang is completely professional and an amazing surgeon. He has changed my life for the better and I would highly recommend him to anyone considering colorectal surgery.
About Dr. Adam Sang, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 9 years of experience
- English, Chinese and Mandarin
Education & Certifications
- University of Minnesota Medical Center
- Stanford Hospitals and Clinics
- Yale School Of Medicine / Yale New Haven Hospital
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sang has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sang speaks Chinese and Mandarin.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Sang. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.