Dr. Adam Sabbath, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Sabbath, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center.
Dr. Sabbath works at
Locations
-
1
HonorHealth Heart Group - John C. Lincoln9250 N 3rd St Ste 2000, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 861-1168
-
2
John C Lincoln Heart Institure18404 N Tatum Blvd Ste 201, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (602) 867-7217
Hospital Affiliations
- HonorHealth John C. Lincoln Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sabbath takes the time to address your concerns and is very thorough in his explanations and answering any questions you may have. He is conservative in his suggestions and doesn’t jump to the extreme choice immediately. He is absolutely my favorite doctor!
About Dr. Adam Sabbath, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1033155908
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- Johns Hopkins
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sabbath has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sabbath accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sabbath has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sabbath works at
Dr. Sabbath has seen patients for Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sabbath on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sabbath speaks Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Sabbath. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sabbath.
