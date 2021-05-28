See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Adam Rush, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Adam Rush, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Adam Rush, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They completed their fellowship with Mossrehab

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    412 Plymouth Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 796-6430

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Rush?

    May 28, 2021
    8/22/20 was my daughter’s first visit with Dr Rush. After 6 years of x-rays, MRIs, PT, and osteopathic maneuvers prescribed by others, he was finally able to give a diagnosis and a name to her experience. She sleeps better, isn’t in constant pain, and her panic attacks have almost stopped.
    — May 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Adam Rush, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Adam Rush, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rush to family and friends

    Dr. Rush's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Rush

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Adam Rush, MD.

    About Dr. Adam Rush, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528095643
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mossrehab
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Pediatric Rehabilitation
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adam Rush, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rush is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rush has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rush has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Rush. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rush.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rush, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rush appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Adam Rush, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.