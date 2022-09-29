Dr. Adam Rubinstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubinstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Rubinstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Rubinstein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER.
Dr. Rubinstein works at
Locations
Adam J. Rubinstein, MD, FACS2999 NE 191st St Ph 6, Miami, FL 33180 Directions (305) 831-0672Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 7:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Delighted beyond belief with my results and living life with enthusiasm, confidence, and an arsenal of new bikinis, thanks to Dr. Adam Rubinstein!!! I had a top-flight experience from consult-to-final-follow-up-appointment, with wonderful care by the doctor and his team. Truly, his office staff went above-&-beyond in my case, as I traveled in for appointments from Puerto Rico. They accommodated scheduling needs throughout the process. Dr. Rubinstein did a thorough job of setting reasonable expectations. With significant asymmetry to my breasts, a lift was needed before the augmentation, but only on one side. I had an area of liposuction performed on the other side of my chest, as well.. Dr. Rubinstein did an outstanding job creating the symmetry I’ve dreamed of, lifelong. I just bought bras that fit me for the first time in my life & nearly cried right in the dressing room! Dr. Rubinstein & his entire staff were amazing! I couldn’t be happier that I embarked upon this journey!
About Dr. Adam Rubinstein, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- The Buncke Clinic
- Christus St Joseph Hospital
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
