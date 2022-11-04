Dr. Adam Rubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Rubin, MD
Dr. Adam Rubin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint Clair Shores, MI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Troy and Henry Ford Macomb Hospital.
Locations
Lakeshore Ear, Nose & Throat Center21000 E 12 Mile Rd Ste 111, Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081 Directions (586) 779-7610
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Macomb-Oakland Hospital, Warren Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
Absolutely one of the best surgeons and throat doctors in the country five stars wonderful man wonderful team.
About Dr. Adam Rubin, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- American Inst Of Voice & Ear
- University of Michigan Hospitals
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Harvard Medical School
- Otolaryngology
