Dr. Adam Rotunda, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Rotunda, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Locations
Adam M Rotunda MD1100 Quail St Ste 102, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 336-7171
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Unbelievable staff! Put me at ease and couldn’t do enough to make me comfortable. Dr. Rotunda was so kind, informative, and gentle. No pain at all after the procedure.
About Dr. Adam Rotunda, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1457469371
Education & Certifications
- Bennett Surg Ctr
- University of California at Los Angeles
- St Vincents Catholic Mc
- SUNY Dwnstate M C Coll Med
- Cornell U
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
