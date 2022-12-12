Dr. Adam Rosenbluth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rosenbluth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Rosenbluth, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Rosenbluth, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Rosenbluth works at
Locations
-
1
Michael A. Rosenbluth Mdpc912 5th Ave, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 737-2274
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rosenbluth?
Dr. Rosenbluth is one in a million. He is as nice and caring as he is astute, a great listener and clearly someone for whom medicine is a real calling, not just a way to make a living.
About Dr. Adam Rosenbluth, MD
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083766729
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosenbluth has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rosenbluth accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosenbluth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosenbluth works at
Dr. Rosenbluth has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosenbluth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosenbluth speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosenbluth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosenbluth.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosenbluth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosenbluth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.