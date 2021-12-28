Dr. Rosen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Adam Rosen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Rosen, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Morton Plant Hospital, Scripps Green Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Radiology Associates of Clearwater612 DRUID RD E, Clearwater, FL 33756 Directions (727) 443-6400
Hospital Affiliations
- Morton Plant Hospital
- Scripps Green Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rosen is the best. I had been to dozens of doctors, to try and find out what was going on with me, and I had no answers. I felt completely defeated. My primary referred me to yet another rheumatologist, and I reluctantly went. I had already seen 2 others. The last one told me, “it’s all in your head, you should look into seeing a psychiatrist.” So, I had zero expectations. I went in, they took an X-ray of my hands. Dr. Rosen came in, examined me, looked at the X-rays, and he gave me a definitive diagnosis. Finally! It took a year to find the right medication, but for the first time in 17 years, I’m pain free! No more pain meds! I can’t say enough about him. He gave me back my life! If you’re looking for a rheumatologist, you truly don’t need to look further. He and his PA, Alex, are the best of the best!
About Dr. Adam Rosen, MD
- Rheumatology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407831076
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rosen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rosen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rosen has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rosen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rosen speaks Spanish.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Rosen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rosen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rosen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rosen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.