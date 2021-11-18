Dr. Adam Rivadeneyra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivadeneyra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Rivadeneyra, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Adam Rivadeneyra, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Orange, CA. They completed their fellowship with Jps Health Network
Dr. Rivadeneyra works at
Locations
1
Orthopaedic Specialty Institute Medical Group of Orange County280 S Main St Ste 200, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 937-2129Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
2
Premiere Health Center258 E Harvard Blvd, Santa Paula, CA 93060 Directions (805) 525-8622
3
Centers for Family Health120 N ASHWOOD AVE, Ventura, CA 93003 Directions (805) 525-8622
4
Irvine Orthopaedic Associates16300 Sand Canyon Ave Ste 511, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 255-9890Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Memorial Hospital San Buenaventura
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid of California
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Rivas has been my physician for 2 going on 3 years. He's fantastic along with nurse Celeste. He's always trying to improve my level of pain and health solutions. 10 out of 10 stars! He's very empathetic and sympathetic to each patient with no judgments. Just a sweet and caring doctor.
About Dr. Adam Rivadeneyra, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1689935355
Education & Certifications
- Jps Health Network
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- UCSD
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivadeneyra has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivadeneyra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivadeneyra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivadeneyra speaks Spanish.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivadeneyra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivadeneyra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivadeneyra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivadeneyra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.