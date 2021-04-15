Dr. Adam Richter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Richter, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Richter, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University Of Texas and is affiliated with Tristar Skyline Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.
Locations
The Surgical Clinic, PLLC3443 Dickerson Pike Ste 600, Nashville, TN 37207 Directions (615) 789-1809
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- Humana
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- PHCS
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Self Pay
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- United Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my my first visit to Dr. Richter. He took the time to ask questions about my condition and listen to my concerns.
About Dr. Adam Richter, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1063671832
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Texas
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Richter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Richter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Richter has seen patients for Atherosclerosis and Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Richter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richter.
