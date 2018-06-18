Dr. Adam Ravin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ravin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Ravin, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Ravin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Concord, NC.
Dr. Ravin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Cmc Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery200 Medical Park Dr Ste 320, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 403-2760
-
2
Atrium Health Cabarrus920 Church St N, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (704) 403-2760
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Cabarrus
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ravin?
My wife injured herself last summer during a fall. Her breast implant ruptured and she required surgery to repair the area. Dr. Ravin did a beautiful job, and she looks even better than before her accident. He answered all our questions, was very kind , caring and concerned. He is an extremely knowledgeable and skilled surgeon. I felt my wife had the best care available and am greatful to him for helping her.
About Dr. Adam Ravin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1164460465
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ravin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ravin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ravin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ravin works at
Dr. Ravin has seen patients for Gynecomastia, Breast Reduction and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ravin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ravin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ravin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ravin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ravin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.