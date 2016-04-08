Dr. Adam Radolinski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Radolinski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Radolinski, MD
Dr. Adam Radolinski, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY.
Dr. Radolinski works at
Lee D. Billing888 CENTER RD, Buffalo, NY 14224 Directions (716) 675-3530
- Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Radolinski?
When an urgent medical condition arose, I called Dr. Radolinski after hours and he called me back within 5 minutes. A long discussion occurred and he said if the condition worsened during the night to call him before I left for the hospital and he would meet me there. I am very impressed with this dedication to me as his patient.
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Polish
- 1629078431
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Radolinski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Radolinski accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Radolinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Radolinski has seen patients for Anoscopy, Anal Fissure and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Radolinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Radolinski speaks Polish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Radolinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Radolinski.
