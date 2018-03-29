Dr. Adam Prudoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prudoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Adam Prudoff, MD
Overview
Dr. Adam Prudoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.
Dr. Prudoff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vanderbilt Heart and Vascular Institute4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 405, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 875-5337
-
2
Vanderbilt Heart Columbia1220 Trotwood Ave Ste 401, Columbia, TN 38401 Directions (931) 388-8622
-
3
Vanderbilt University Medical Center1301 Medical Center Dr, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 875-5337
Hospital Affiliations
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prudoff?
I have found Dr. Prudoff to be a caring and patient doctor. He is always anxious to answer any questions and takes the time necessary to explain. I would recommend him to family and friends.
About Dr. Adam Prudoff, MD
- Cardiology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1679665095
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prudoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prudoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prudoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prudoff works at
Dr. Prudoff has seen patients for Aortic Ectasia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prudoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Prudoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prudoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prudoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prudoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.