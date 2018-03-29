Overview

Dr. Adam Prudoff, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Franklin, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. Prudoff works at Vanderbilt Heart & Vascular Institute in Franklin, TN with other offices in Columbia, TN and Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Ectasia, Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.